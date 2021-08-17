x

Sheriff: Investigation underway after 10 bullets strike, damage new Hidalgo County courthouse

Tuesday, August 17 2021
By: Cassandra Garcia

An investigation is underway after ten bullets struck and damaged windows and walls on the east side of the new Hidalgo County courthouse, Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Tuesday morning. 

Deputies were called to the new courthouse after a construction worker noticed the damage. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

