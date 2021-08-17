Sheriff: Investigation underway after 10 bullets strike, damage new Hidalgo County courthouse

An investigation is underway after ten bullets struck and damaged windows and walls on the east side of the new Hidalgo County courthouse, Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called to the new courthouse after a construction worker noticed the damage.

An investigation is ongoing.

Deputies were called to the new courthouse after being advised by a construction worker that over 10 bullets struck and damaged windows and the walls on the east side of the building. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/8ReKhPckTO — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) August 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.