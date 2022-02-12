Sheriff’s office: Hidalgo County jail placed on lockdown after man walks in with shot gun

The Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center was placed on lockdown early Saturday morning after a man walked in to the lobby with a shot gun, officials said.

Shortly after midnight, a man was seen walking into the jail public information area carrying a black shot gun along with a white plastic shopping bag, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“The male mumbled (unknown words) to the corrections officer and immediately walked out and left the premises in a dark in color four door passenger car, possibly a Chevrolet,” the news release stated. “The jail was immediately placed on lock down while deputies patrolled the area and secured the premises. There were no injuries reported.”

The man was seen wearing a “blue short sleeve cut off shirt” with gray basketball shorts and sandals, along with what appeared to be an air filtration mask, according to the release.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.