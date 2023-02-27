Sheriff’s office: Investigation underway after 16-year-old stabbed near Progreso

The Progreso Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a teen was stabbed Sunday in Progreso.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to McAllen Medical Center at around 2:41 p.m. in reference to a 16-year-old male victim who sustained a non-life threatening stab wound, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred at the 700 block of Baker Road in Progreso, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.