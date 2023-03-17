Sheriff's office: Search for suspect underway after shots fired at man near Edinburg
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting at a man near Edinburg before taking off.
The shooting happened at the 3600 block of South Alamo road Thursday at around 4 p.m.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said a man shot at another man before running off.
The sheriff’s office stated they have the suspect’s car and are working to track him down.
