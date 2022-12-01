Sheriff’s office: Suspect leads multiple law enforcement agencies on chase in stolen vehicle

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in the vehicle he’s accused of stealing, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in rural McAllen on the 6900 block of Cambell Drive at around 6:45 p.m., a news release stated.

The female victim informed deputies that a man walked up to her truck while she was stopped, assaulted her, and took her Chevy Silverado vehicle.

A pursuit ensued after another unit responding to the call came across the stolen vehicle. The suspect, identified in the release as Ramon Cortez, reversed the stolen vehicle into the deputy, the release stated.

The Mission Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the pursuit, which ended south of Mile Two and Conway Avenue.

Cortez faces charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and evading arrest with a vehicle.