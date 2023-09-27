Sheriff's office: Toddler dies after getting run over near Peñitas

The death of a 2-year-old boy is under investigation after he was accidentally run over, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 38000 Block of Lilia Street in rural Peñitas Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m. where they found family members gathered around the toddler lying on the ground, according to a news release.

“Deputies were told the child was accidentally run over by a vehicle,” the news release stated. “The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.”

Investigators arrived at the scene to interview family members and gather further information, the release stated.

Those with any information on the investigation are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.