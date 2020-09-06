Slumping Astros look to stop 3-game losing streak against Angels

Houston Astros (21-18, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-25, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.58 ERA) Los Angeles: Jaime Barria (0-0, 2.63 ERA)

LINE: Astros 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 14-18 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .327, good for fourth in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with a mark of .418.

The Astros are 14-10 against AL West Division opponents. The Houston offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .316.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .676.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 35 RBIs and is batting .283.

INJURIES: Angels: Hoby Milner: (back), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring), Jose Altuve: (knee).

