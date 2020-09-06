Slumping Rangers look to break 4-game skid against Mariners

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (13-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (17-22, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Jordan Lyles (1-3, 8.59 ERA) Seattle: Justin Dunn (2-1, 4.33 ERA)

LINE: Mariners 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Mariners are 13-16 against AL West teams. Seattle is slugging .382 as a unit. Dylan Moore leads the club with a .529 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Rangers are 7-13 against teams from the AL West. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .286, last in the American League. Nick Solak leads the club with a mark of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .466.

Solak leads the Rangers with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .390.

INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.