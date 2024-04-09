Smart Living: Dealing with microaggressions at work

Having to talk to a co-worker you don't like very much can lead to attitude changes that can make others uncomfortable.

"Microaggressions are the subtle actions, comments, behaviors, even social policies, media that offend and or hurt. Usually someone of a marginalized status," University of Central Florida Professor Anne Bubriski said.

Although you may not know it, you've probably witnessed it.

"They can be intentional, but the thing about microaggressions is that most of them are actually unintentional," Bubriski said.

Three types of microaggressions include behavior, which occurs when messages contain actions, terminology or symbols that are insensitive.

Environmental microaggressions include a lack of diversity in the workplace, and verbal microaggressions happen when someone says something that is rude but in a nice way in order to veil their disrespect.

These subtle sayings and signs can have a big impact on performance, leaving employees, especially women, questioning the value they bring to the company.

"They call it, kind of, like, paper cuts. Like, each one is a little paper cut, and it's not so bad if you have one or two, but then after a while, you accumulate these paper cuts, and it becomes this big cut and a deep wound," Bubriski said.

Most importantly, if you don't know what to say to co-workers, don't say anything.