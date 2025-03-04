Smart Living: Enjoying the single life without shame

Did you know more people are single now compared to previous generations?

According to the latest Census data, nearly half of the United States adults are unmarried.

It's easy to feel like everyone around us is paired off and when you're flying solo, it can feel overwhelming.

But if you are single, you're really not alone.

In fact, a PEW research study found that a record high of 40-year-olds in the U.S. have never been married, and 57 percent of them are not looking for a relationship. But even though more people are good going it alone, they can still feel single shamed.

Single shaming is when someone references your single status as something that needs changing or fixed.

Psychologists say it's important to set boundaries, don't try to defend yourself.

Instead, talk about your positive view of being single then pivoting the conversation, and remember your value. If you're feeling down, experts say to remind yourself of your strengths and unique qualities.

It's also important to treat yourself. Now's the time to take that trip you've been putting off, visit that new restaurant, try a new hobby, tap into your creativity or do exactly what you want to do.

Why are people choosing the single life?

A recent study in Psychology Today found several reasons, but bad past relationships and the ability to do what they want, when they want, topped the list.

And by the way, there's a holiday to celebrate the single life. February 15, the day after Valentine's Day, is Singles Awareness Day.