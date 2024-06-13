Smart Living: How to get through your joyless job

The process to find your next job can be a struggle.

A new Gallup poll shows only 30 percent of workers are actually happy with their job, but if you're on the other side of that percentage, there are things you can do besides quitting that'll help you get through your day.

Finding a job you love is the dream, but sometimes, once you've been on the job for a while, it feels more like a nightmare.

Some people love their job and the work they do. For others, it's a struggle to put in eight hours day after day.

A Gallup poll shows only 30 percent of Americans feel engaged and happy at work.

According to Lifehack.org, there are some common reasons why.

For a lot of people, it's because of who they work with, like a bad boss or irritating co-workers.

Many also feel underpaid, overworked and under-appreciated. Others feel bored or stagnant.

Before deciding to leave and move on to something else, the Harvard Business Review says there are other options to consider.

First, talk to your boss about taking on a new challenge. This could be working on a new project or adding more responsibilities.

You can also see if there are any other open positions within the company that interest you. Then talk to your boss about transitioning to this new role.

For some people, it's the work-life balance or long commutes that drag them down.

If it's possible for your career, ask your manager about adjusting your hours, even if only for a couple of days a week.

Experts say when pitching these new ideas, make sure you stress how they would benefit both you and the company.