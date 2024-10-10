Smart Living: Practicing microfeminism in the workplace

A new micro movement is helping to empower women at work.

Microfeminism, it's the idea of making small changes to empower women, especially at work.

The trend is taking off on TikTok. According to USA Today, it all started with a video posted in March that now has 2.8 million views.

It fueled a massive response on TikTok, with millions of posts. Women are sharing the simple things they do to make other women stand out in the workplace.

Examples include addressing women first in meetings or group emails and calling out someone who interrupts a woman.

The women say it's not about moving mountains, but instead taking small steps.

Men are also getting involved in the movement, with posts showing how they support female coworkers or how they bend the rules and stereotypes of gender norms.