SOL Beach Fest at Isla Blanca Park canceled over equipment issues

Credit: SOL Beach Fest / Facebook

The SOL Beach Fest, initially set to take place Saturday, Aug. 28, at Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island, was canceled due to unforeseen third-party equipment issues, the Cameron County Parks Department announced Tuesday.

County officials said the festival, which would have featured Latin artists Myke Towers and KEVVO, was put on by AARM Business Group and is not a part of the county.

Any issues with ticket refunds, reimbursements, or other concerns should be directed to the AARM Business Group by emailing George Garcia, the event promoter, at georgegarcia0827@gmail.com or by calling 956-970-4684.