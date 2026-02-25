Cameron County leaders, residents voice opposition to border buoys

Many people in Cameron County, including county leaders, are not in favor of the water buoys that were set up by the Department of Homeland Security in Brownsville.

Buoys are headed for the river in the Southmost area of Brownsville. Throughout the days, workers placed some of the bright orange barriers in the Rio Grande.

Some people are saying they want them gone.

"We don't want to see our community further harmed or the militarization or the destruction to our natural habitat," Mercedes resident Melinda Melo said.

Melo is against the buoys. Even though she lives in Mercedes, she and around a dozen others came to the Cameron County Commissioners Court to share their opinion.

"I try to be everywhere all the time because I really care, and it's not just me, it's all these people that came today," Melo said.

At the commissioner's meeting, there was a resolution for Cameron County to officially oppose placement or border buoys in the Rio Grande.

It's an announcement some people needed.

"There's a lot of counties that will not speak up and I think that's why we're all here because we appreciate that. It may be a piece of paper for some people, but to us you're speaking up against not only the state but the federal government," LUPE member Victoria Fajardo said.

"It's a $96 million investment through the Big Beautiful Bill. It's something completely unnecessary, and I say that because it was done without actually hearing input from community members that live alongside the Rio Grande or live here in Cameron County," ACLU-Texas Policy and Advocacy Strategist Osvaldo Grimaldo said.

As Channel 5 News reported, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was in Brownsville back in January and announced the deployment of 500 miles of buoys in the river.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño brought the resolution to oppose the buoys before the commission.

"There's a human aspect, there's the environmental aspect, there's a wildlife aspect, there's a recreational aspect and the Rio Grande has become a boiling point on the issue of immigration," Treviño said.

Treviño says he had a meeting with federal officials last week and spoke with them about the buoys.

"We wanted to make sure that these buoys did not have any type of metal object that would make them more dangerous should an individual try to use it as a life support or as a rescue," Treviño said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, Border Patrol apprehensions are down in the Rio Grande Valley sector.

So far this fiscal year, they've stopped 5,800 migrants. During the same time period last year, there were more than 26,000 reported crossings.

During Noem's January visit, she said this barrier will protect the lives of agents and migrants smuggled across the river.

Watch the video above for the full story.