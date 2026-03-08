Solidarity protest held for McAllen family detained by ICE

A group of people gathered at the El Valle Detention Facility in Raymondville protesting the ICE detainment of a family, including two McAllen High School mariachi students.

The solidarity protest is calling for dignity, justice, and fair treatment of the community.

RELATED STORY: Family member confirms identities of McAllen High School mariachi students detained by ICE

Luis Antonio Gamez and Emma Guadalupe Cuellar were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, along with their three children, 18-year-old Antonio Gamez-Cuellar, 14-year-old Caleb Gamez-Cuellar and 12-year-old Joshua Gamez-Cuellar.

Antonio and Caleb are both members of McAllen High School's Mariachi Oro Group.

Antonio is the only one being held at the Raymondville facility; the rest of the family are being held at a facility in Dilley, Texas.