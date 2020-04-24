Some businesses defy Texas rules on virus-related closings

By JAMIE STENGLE, JOHN L. MONE, and NOMAAN MERCHANT



DALLAS (AP) - A handful of Texas businesses have reopened in defiance of state guidance in the fight against the coronavirus, which now allows retailers to offer “to go” service but leaves other restrictions in place. In Dallas on Friday, hair salon owner Shelley Luther was issued a citation but refused to close her business. A Houston-area restaurant opened to customers who wanted to eat inside, demarcating available tables by tablecloth color in an effort to ensure social distancing. Salons and dine-in restaurant service are not yet allowed under a series of orders intended to restart the economy that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this month.

