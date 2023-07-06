South Texas College will launch tuition and fees calculator

South Texas College is launching a new tool that will help students know what they are paying for.

It's a new calculator for tuition and fees.

South Texas College had a focus group of about 40 students to test the new calculator and give their feedback. The positive feedback is what motivated STC to move forward.

STC calls this the Simplified Tuition Rate. A final amount will be given except for mandatory student activity fees, parking permit and special program fees.

In February, about 40 students were able to test the calculator.

"We brought in students because we wanted to know what they thought. So, they were like... this is great. At first, you know, there were a lot of questions. They had a lot of questions. And so, we answered all their questions. And at the end, they were all very excited and wanted to move forward with it," STC Vice President of Finance and Administrative Service Mary Elizondo said.

Elizondo says the college board approved the new tuition model in March. Students can use the new calculator for the upcoming fall semester.

The tuition and fees calculator is already up on the STC website, and they're one of seven colleges in the state to have it.