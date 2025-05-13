South Texas Health Systems explains how to recognize early signs of a stroke

It's National Stroke Awareness Month, it's a big effort educating the public about the signs of a stroke.

STHS Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what those signs are and also about their upcoming event, Steps for Stroke.

Steps for Stroke is a competition the community can participate in by walking, running or even dancing their way to a minimum of 10,000 steps per day and 50,000 steps total.

For more information or to sign up, click here.