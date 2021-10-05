SpaceX Starhopper Launch Sparks Grass Fire

NEAR BROWNSVILLE – Thursday’s SpaceX Starhopper launch sparked a grass fire.

It was about a mile from the launch pad itself; the flames were put out.

The Brownsville Fire Department tells us they are conducting backburns to reduce the chance of other grass fires at the facility in the future.

SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, says the next goal height is about 650 feet in the air.

