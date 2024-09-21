x

Spectrum service outage affecting customers in South Texas

Friday, September 20 2024

Spectrum has announced an outage is affecting some customers in South Texas.

In a statement, they said they are aware of the outage and are working to restore services as quickly as possible.

Customers have received a notification from Spectrum claiming service should be restored by 11:30 p.m. Friday.

