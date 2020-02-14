Sports Minute: Mavs' Doncic returns after missing 7 games with ankle sprain

DALLAS (AP) - Luka Doncic is back for the Dallas Mavericks after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle. The first-time All-Star played in the final game before the break against Sacramento. Doncic injured the same ankle and missed four games earlier this season before spraining the ankle again in practice. The 20-year-old sensation is an All-Star starter in his second season. Doncic also is planning to play in the futures game during All-Star weekend in Chicago.

