Stars look to secure series victory over the Flames

Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Calgary Flames (36-27-7, fourth in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Dallas leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Calgary Flames in game six. The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 2-1.

The Flames are 20-18-5 in Western Conference games. Calgary has surrendered 35 power-play goals, stopping 82.1% of opponent chances.

The Stars are 12-9-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 29 goals and has 54 points. Sam Bennett has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 total assists and has 50 points. Joe Pavelski has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flames: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.0 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 2.2 goals, 4.0 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Matthew Tkachuk: day to day (undisclosed).

Stars: Stephen Johns: day to day (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: day to day (unfit to play).

