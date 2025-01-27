State lawmakers learn of needs of the Valley during visit

Dozens of state lawmakers are back in Austin after spending the weekend in the Rio Grande Valley.

It was part of a visit hosted by the economic development nonprofit organization, RGV Partnership, to learn how the Valley is growing and what it needs right now.

Several residents across the said cost of living, transportation and education are among their top priorities. One Valley lawmaker said those are the topics lawmakers learned about.

Valley representative Adam Hinojosa said because of the visit, they're able to take what they learn back to the capitol, and make decisions that benefit the Valley.

“Taking all that information, we're gonna be able to go up and fight for the things that we need,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa told Channel 5 News he'll be prioritizing the need for a vital necessity in the Valley: water.

“We have extreme water needs everywhere in the Rio Grande Valley," Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said he now has a sharper focus on border control after a tour of the state owned land in Starr County.

“We also got to take a helicopter tour of the Rio Grande and see the challenges that we're facing with border security,” Hinojosa said.

The legislative session runs through June, and border security is expected to be a focus.

Watch the video above for the full story.