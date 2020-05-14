State trooper transported to emergency room following crash in Edinburg

A state trooper was transported to a local emergency room after a crash in Edinburg.

On Thursday, a state trooper crashed with another vehicle on Wisconsin and I Road, according to information provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The trooper was transported to the emergency room as a precautionary measure – the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

DPS is investigating the crash.