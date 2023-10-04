State troopers investigating Harlingen three-vehicle crash involving IDEA school bus, DPS unit

No injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash involving an IDEA school bus containing 32 students and a Texas Department of Public Safety unit, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

A Mustang vehicle was also involved in the crash.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Glasscock Avenue and Ed Carey Drive.

According to a DPS news release, the crash happened when the Mustang changed lanes and collided with the patrol unit, causing the unit to collide with the school bus that was stationary at a red light at the intersection.

The bus driver and five students were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

Parents with IDEA San Benito were instructed to pick up their kids at the crash site.

The Harlingen Fire Department and DPS responded to the scene.

IDEA Public Schools released the following statement shortly after the crash:

"At IDEA Public Schools, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. A bus from IDEA San Benito transporting students was involved in a traffic accident. The cause of the accident is under investigation. As a precautionary measure, four individuals were taken to the hospital for further observation. All parents of students on board the bus at the time were notified. We followed standard safety protocols and are cooperating with local law enforcement and EMS on site. As this is an ongoing investigation, all further questions should be directed to local law enforcement."