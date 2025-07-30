x

STHS holding back to school block party

Wednesday, July 30 2025

South Texas Health System is inviting the community to their Back to School Block Party!

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at South Texas Health System Children’s hospital, located at 1101 W. Trenton Road.

Those attending can receive free school supplies, complimentary snacks, health screenings for the entire family and more.

