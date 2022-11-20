Strong winds affecting pelicans flying over the highway in Cameron and Willacy counties

The forecast calls for a rough night for those on the coast as volunteers try to keep pelicans from flying onto the road and getting hit by cars.

The weather will push wildlife to seek for shelter.

"We've got 30-plus mile an hour winds sustained, gusting over 40, this drizzle is going to make this pretty bad,” volunteer Justin Leclair said.

Leclair and other volunteers will watch a stretch of the highway as pelicans try to fly from the south side of the bridge where they feed, to the north side where they sleep.

It’s a familiar sight in the Valley every winter. Due to the strong winds, the heavy pelicans struggle to fly over the bridge. They end up landing in the road, where they end up getting hit. Volunteers looking out for pelicans on the road, facing dangerous conditions as cars drive by on this 75 mile an hour stretch.

A long-term fix to this problem is still to be determined.

"We're still trying to work with [the Texas Department of Transportation] and some other agencies trying to figure out what we can do to fix this,” Laclaire said.

Volunteers reported 100 pelicans were stranded on the road Saturday, and 15 of those were killed.