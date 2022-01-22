Student of the Week: Jordan Bennett

LA FERIA – A student in his third and final year of high school says he’s ready to graduate with top honors.

Roumaldo Guerro, a UIL science instructor at La Feria High School, says Jordan Bennett was the first-ever freshmen to place at a state-level completion.

Bennett, who was chosen as this year’s first Student of the Week, says his older brother played a big part on his interest early on.

”He was my kind of why I wanted to go into it and then I got really into the science fields,” he says.

Bennett says he plans to study physics.

