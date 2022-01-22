Student of the Week: Jordan Bennett
LA FERIA – A student in his third and final year of high school says he’s ready to graduate with top honors.
Roumaldo Guerro, a UIL science instructor at La Feria High School, says Jordan Bennett was the first-ever freshmen to place at a state-level completion.
Bennett, who was chosen as this year’s first Student of the Week, says his older brother played a big part on his interest early on.
”He was my kind of why I wanted to go into it and then I got really into the science fields,” he says.
Bennett says he plans to study physics.
Watch the video above of the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Republicans look to change traditional Democrat voting trends in the Valley
-
‘Remain in Mexico’ policy expands to the Valley
-
Police investigating shooting in Harlingen
-
Non-US travelers must show proof of vaccination at border starting Saturday
-
Cold weather creates business boom at local bakery