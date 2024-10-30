Student of the Week: Joshua Jude Alazo

A senior at PSJA North Early College High School is making headlines for all the right reasons.

Joshua Jude Alazo's dedication to his studies, peers and community truly makes him a stand-out student. At just 18-years-olds, he's accomplished more than most students his age.

"I received my associate's in Biology, I'm graduating this fall," Joshua said.

A milestone that he says came with some challenges.

"It was kind of hard between time management and that course because those were really rigorous with organic chemistry and microbiology," Joshua said.

While it wasn't easy, he says it gets him one step closer to his dream of pursuing a career in the medical field.

A dream inspired by his grandmother.

FOR MORE STUDENT OF THE WEEK STORIES, CLICK HERE.

"My grandma recently passed away with a brain aneurysm, so I always wanted to be either a plastic or neurosurgeon, because I wanted to figure out what was wrong," Joshua said.

He is hoping to one day help other families going through something similar.

Joshua is involved in various organizations at school such as National Honors Society, UIL and yearbook. He also serves as the president of the student council.

He's also a tech-savvy creator and started his school's student-led Instagram page his freshman year. What began as a small project to showcase school events has grown to nearly 5,000 followers.

"The response we've gotten back from people, some people have said 'we've seen your pictures, we've seen you on the page,' it's so amazing. So many people can be connected through social media," Joshua said.

Joshua also has an eye for photography and is a talented singer. He's been a member of choir since elementary.

"I've always loved to sing. If you see me or if you sit next to me, you'll probably hear me humming a tune," Joshua said. "I've become Texas All-State for the past two years, and every year until now I've gotten a gold medal at State Solo Assemble."

Outside of school, Joshua works part-time at a fast food restaurant and volunteers with local organizations.

He says he owes his accomplishments to his mom, with her support he knows he can make it far.

"Every step of the way, my mom has been there for me no matter what," Joshua said. "She's been there for me in my ups, my downs, everything that I've needed, my mom is always there for me."

Joshua's determination makes him this week's Student of the Week.