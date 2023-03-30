Students at 2 Donna ISD Schools Dismissed Early Due to Ruptured Pipeline
DONNA – The Donna Independent School District is announcing early release for students due to a major water line break.
A broken water pipeline is prompting the evacuation of Veterans Middle School and Salazar Elementary School, according to an online statement by the district.
They say the North Alamo Water Supply Company expects to repair the pipeline in four to five hours.
Parents can start picking up students starting at 10:30 a.m. and bus transportation will also be provided.
