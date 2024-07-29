Sullivan City volunteer firefighters working on EMT certifications to create city's first EMS services

Sullivan City volunteer firefighters will soon be able to provide emergency medical services to residents.

The 100 percent volunteer department is working on basic and advanced EMT certifications. The trainings are a part of an effort to create the city's first EMS services.

Sullivan City Fire Chief Jesus Martinez says most of their calls are for medical emergencies.

"We have a total of 16 volunteers and, right now, we're trying to train everyone as EMT basics, and after they complete basic training, we'll send them to advanced and eventually paramedic," Martinez said. "For our community, it's real important to get this training because 90 percent of our calls are medical calls."

