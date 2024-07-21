x

Sunday, July 21, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Sunday, July 21, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
7 hours 15 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, July 21 2024 Jul 21, 2024 July 21, 2024 10:49 AM July 21, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days