Sunday, June 30, 2024: Scattered showers with a high of 93°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Witnesses react to deadly 18-wheeler crash at Mission home
-
Toddler found unresponsive in Harlingen remains in the ICU, daycare employee charged
-
Bond set for daycare employee arrested after Harlingen toddler found unresponsive
-
Edinburg brothers arraigned following road rage shooting
-
Driver of 18-wheeler dies after crashing into Mission home
Sports Video
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions