Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police investigating apparent murder-suicide
-
Conservation organization seeking federal permit to boost ocelot population
-
Point Isabel ISD superintendent reacts to TEA delaying release of school ratings
-
Water restrictions in effect for Laguna Madre Water District customers
-
Nearly 100 doctors volunteering at free dental clinic in Edinburg