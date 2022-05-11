Supporters of Melissa Lucio call for her release from prison

Activists and organizers held a rally at the Cameron County Courthouse on Wednesday to call for the release of Melissa Lucio.

They demanded that Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz drop the charges against Lucio and release her from prison, according to a news release.

Lucio was set to be executed on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter, Mariah, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals delayed her execution on Monday.

The rally was followed by a vigil at Washington Park in Brownsville near the courthouse at 6 p.m. – the time Lucio was set to be executed.