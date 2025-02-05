Suspect at large following standoff with Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man who escaped after barricading himself in a residence in Mission, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were conducting a welfare check Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m. at the 7000 block of Mile 5 Road in Mission.

According to a release, deputies were checking in on an unidentified woman following a reported domestic dispute with her boyfriend — identified as Edward Vargas.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found Vargas alone inside armed with a knife, and refused to open the door for the deputies.

“Deputies discovered that Vargas had an active felony warrant for criminal mischief and a protective order against him,” the news release stated.

During the standoff, a taser was deployed, but Vargas’ girlfriend intervened by striking the device with her hand, the release added.

When deputies entered the residence, Vargas was not located.

No injuries were reported, and the woman was arrested on a charge of interference with public duties.

Those with any information regarding Vargas’ location are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114, or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.