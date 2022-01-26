Man charged with murder in connection to San Juan homicide investigation

Jose Luis Guzman. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

Authorities arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with murder after a man was found dead in rural San Juan over the weekend.

Jose Luis Guzman was arrested Tuesday in Edinburg in connection with the homicide investigation, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Sunday, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a call at a farm near Stewart Road and Military Road in rural San Juan regarding a man down.

Deputies found a man dead on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities later identified the victims as Julian Ramirez, 39, of Alamo.

Guzman was identified as the suspect after witnesses met with investigators who said they saw “a light colored passenger car immediately leave the area after the shots were fired,” the release stated.

One witness identified Guzman as the driver, and phone records indicated that the suspect and victim had been in contact shortly before the shooting.

Guzman remains jailed on a $750,000 bond.