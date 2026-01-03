Suspect in custody following standoff in San Juan
The San Juan Police Department has taken into custody a 33-year-old suspect, who brandished a knife at officers and barricaded himself inside a home.
Police have cleared the area near Raul Longoria Road and Monica Street.
San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes said they are not identifying the suspect at this time.
The suspect surrendered after barricading himself inside a home for several hours. The incident first occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Friday after police say a woman called 911 in distress.
"There was actually no threat to that person. The report that we got from the family member was that earlier in the day, they had heard the suspect inside his room making noises as he was racking a shotgun," Sifuentes said.
When police arrived at the residence, they said the man pulled out a knife and then barricaded himself inside the home.
Police, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and SWAT then moved into the neighborhood and blocked off Monica Street while they tried to negotiate with the suspect to get out of the home.
Authorities said the suspect was the only person inside and did eventually surrender. The woman who dialed 911 is also safe.
The police chief says the suspect is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Watch the video above for the full story.
