Suspect in Double Homicide Captured

ALTON - A suspect in a double homicide is now in custody.

Oscar Armando Velasquez was taken into custody Sunday at the Hidalgo port-of-entry.

Velasquez was named as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Carlos Perez and Eduardo Rodriguez.

The shooting happened November 8th at a home on Jefferson Street.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Velasquez is set to be arraigned Monday morning.