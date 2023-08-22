x

Suspect in Double Homicide Captured

3 years 9 months 4 days ago Sunday, November 17 2019 Nov 17, 2019 November 17, 2019 8:37 PM November 17, 2019 in News

ALTON - A suspect in a double homicide is now in custody.

Oscar Armando Velasquez was taken into custody Sunday at the Hidalgo port-of-entry.

Velasquez was named as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Carlos Perez and Eduardo Rodriguez.

The shooting happened November 8th at a home on Jefferson Street.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Velasquez is set to be arraigned Monday morning.

