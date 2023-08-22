Suspect in Double Homicide Captured
ALTON - A suspect in a double homicide is now in custody.
Oscar Armando Velasquez was taken into custody Sunday at the Hidalgo port-of-entry.
Velasquez was named as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Carlos Perez and Eduardo Rodriguez.
The shooting happened November 8th at a home on Jefferson Street.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Velasquez is set to be arraigned Monday morning.
More News
News Video
-
DPS: Police chase ends in fatal crash near Donna
-
Trial date set for Harlingen man accused in two separate murders
-
Hidalgo County drainage crews working to respond to potential flooding ahead of...
-
Burn ban in effect in Cameron County
-
Escaped Starr County juvenile detainee spotted in Alamo, sheriff’s office says