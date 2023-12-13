Suspects indicted by grand jury in connection with missing Mission woman's death
Two men have been charged with murder in the death of Editza Gomez, a woman who was missing for two weeks back in August.
RELATED STORY: 'I wish I could’ve said goodbye:' Woman grieves loss of mother found dead in Mission home
The two suspects, Reynaldo Mercado and Krisitian Valenzuela, were indicted by a grand jury in Hidalgo County. Not only have they been charged with murder, but they've also been charged with tampering with evidence.
Gomez's body was found in the attic of Mercado's home; police say she was shot. They say Mercado and Gomez were in a relationship together.
Mercado and Valenzuela are still in Hidalgo County Jail follwing their arrest in September.
