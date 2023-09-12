‘I wish I could’ve said goodbye:’ Woman grieves loss of mother found dead in Mission home

The Mission Police Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the attic of a home as a homicide.

The body that was discovered Thursday was confirmed to be that of 40-year-old Editza Gomez, who police said was missing since Aug. 19.

Caylee Melendez says she's spent the last several days not being able to sleep without knowing where her mother was.

“I close my eyes and I see my mom,” Melendez said.

Gomez's body was found Thursday wrapped in plastic in a home at the 1000 block of Miller Avenue. Melendez was outside that home when police found the body.

Before police confirmed the body was that of Gomez, Melendez said she had a gut feeling her mom wasn't alive anymore.

“I already knew in my heart it was her," Melendez said.

Melendez says she is devastated she couldn't see her mom one last time.

“I wish I could have said goodbye,” Melendez said. “I wish we would have found her in a different condition, in a different way, but we got closure"

The Mission Police Department confirmed two men who were identified as persons of interest in this case are now suspects in the investigation.

Both men know each other and were acquaintances of Gomez, police added.

One of the suspects owns the home where Gomez was found.

Melendez says her family won't stop fighting until the people who hurt her mom are in jail.

“I hope they go to jail for the rest of their lives, and I hope that she gets the justice that she deserves,” Melendez said. “Nothing will ever make me feel better. She deserves to be heard and she deserves for people to hear her story."