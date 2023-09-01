UPDATE: Death of missing Mission woman ruled a homicide
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the attic of a home in Mission as a homicide.
The body that was discovered Thursday was confirmed to be that of 40-year-old Editza Gomez, who police said was missing for nearly two weeks, police said.
Two men identified as persons of interest are in custody in connection with the investigations, according to the Mission Police Department.
Gomez's body was found wrapped in plastic in a home at the 1000 block of Miller Avenue.
The residence belonged to one of the persons of interest in the disappearance, police spokesman Investigator Art Flores said.
According to Flores, both men who are being questioned by police are acquaintances of Gomez.
Gomez’s family say they haven’t had any communication with her since she went missing on Saturday, Aug. 19. Police say she was last seen walking northbound in the same neighborhood where her body was found.
