DPS arrests Gulf Cartel member on human smuggling charges in Starr County
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Gulf Cartel member in Starr County on human smuggling charges, according to a news release.
Juan Gonzalez, 24, faces multiple counts of human smuggling and evading arrest in connection with the incident, DPS added.
DPS Criminal Investigations Division and Border Patrol confirmed Gonzalez is a Gulf Cartel member with ties to the cartel operating in Miguel Alemán, Mexico.
According to the news release, a DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Blazer driven by Gonzalez on Tuesday in Rio Grande City.
The driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued.
Gonzalez and his three passengers eventually got out of the vehicle and ran toward a nearby home. Troopers apprehended all four individuals shortly after.
The three passengers were identified as people in the country illegally from El Salvador and Mexico, and they were turned over to Border Patrol.
Gonzalez remains in federal custody.
