Hidalgo County Precinct 1 hike-and-bike trail expansion in the works
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is expanding a hike and bike trail in Weslaco.
The trail starts at the Harlon Block Park. The plan is to stretch it six-miles west into Donna.
County leaders say they want the trail to promote health and wellness across the area.
"If COVID taught us anything beyond quarantine, it's that physical and mental wellness are a priority for our area. We're trying to provide a space that hasn't existed before," Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said.
The extension is expected to take one year to complete.
Once complete, the trail will span 16-miles and will eventually connect to another trail system in San Juan.
More News
News Video
-
Bond denied for suspected drunk driver in fatal Alamo auto-ped crash
-
Execution date set for Brownsville man convicted of beheading children
-
City of Edinburg breaks ground on new park
-
Weslaco's hike and bike trail expansion in the works
-
Driver charged after crashing vehicle into Brownsville home, sparking fire
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers historic season ends in regional semifinal
-
Harlingen South & Brownsville Hanna advance to area round behind dominant performances
-
HS boys basketball playoffs schedule
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores