Driver charged after crashing vehicle into Brownsville home, sparking fire
The man arrested after allegedly crashing his car into a home sparking a fire has been arraigned.
Anthony Chavez Hernandez, 19, was charged Tuesday with two counts of duty in striking a highway fixture or landscape. His bond was set at $4,000.
The crash occurred in the 2400 block of North Minnesota Road at around 3 a.m. It was initially reported as a single-vehicle major accident but was upgraded to include a structure fire.
RELATED STORY: Driver turns himself in after fleeing crash that caused Brownsville house fire
The vehicle crashed into a utility pole, bringing down power lines and causing the fire to spark into a room, the roof and the attic space of the home, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.
Hernandez allegedly fled the scene but eventually turned himself in to police.
A mother and child were inside the home at the time of the crash and fire but were able to safely escape and no injuries were reported.
More News
News Video
-
2nd annual Southern Roads Walk to Freedom set in Alamo
-
Democratic candidates in primary election seek to fill Starr County judge seat
-
Made in the 956: Weslaco native tells story of the Valley through...
-
McAllen ISD rejects bill aimed at creating prayer period
-
Valley receives millions in state funding for coastline support
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers historic season ends in regional semifinal
-
Harlingen South & Brownsville Hanna advance to area round behind dominant performances
-
HS boys basketball playoffs schedule
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores