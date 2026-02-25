Valley receives millions in state funding for coastline support
The Rio Grande Valley is getting millions of dollars in state funding to support the coastline.
General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced the funding in Brownsville Tuesday.
Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties, along with South Padre Island and Starbase, will split $9 million. The money will be dedicated to dune reconstruction, beach nourishment, and habitat restoration.
"We're just going to keep doing these projects; we're going to keep helping our bay waters be clean, help our beach experience be better, be sure we're getting those dunes built; so many exciting things," Buckingham said.
Cameron County leaders say they will put the money towards a beach and dune monitoring program as well as a living shoreline project.
