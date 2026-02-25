Grand jury issues 'no bill' on South Padre Island officer-involved shooting, DA says

This undated photo provided by Rachel Reyes on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, shows Ruben Ray Martinez, a U.S. citizen who was shot and killed in Texas by a federal immigration agent last year. (Rachel Reyes via AP)

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz announced a grand jury has issued a 'no bill' regarding the case of the officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island in March 2025.

A 'no bill' means the grand jury reviewed evidence presented and decided there is insufficient probable cause to charge a person and preventing the case from going to trial.

RELATED STORY: Man killed in officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island attempted to run over federal agent, DHS says

As previously reported, the shooting occurred March 15, 2025 at the intersection of Padre Boulevard and Marlin Street. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Martinez attempted to run over a federal agent and a second agent fired his weapon.

RELATED STORY: Witness who saw friend fatally shot by immigration agent at South Padre Island last year dies in car accident

The shooting is under active investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety Ranger Division.