Grand jury issues 'no bill' on South Padre Island officer-involved shooting, DA says
Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz announced a grand jury has issued a 'no bill' regarding the case of the officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island in March 2025.
A 'no bill' means the grand jury reviewed evidence presented and decided there is insufficient probable cause to charge a person and preventing the case from going to trial.
RELATED STORY: Man killed in officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island attempted to run over federal agent, DHS says
As previously reported, the shooting occurred March 15, 2025 at the intersection of Padre Boulevard and Marlin Street. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez.
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Martinez attempted to run over a federal agent and a second agent fired his weapon.
RELATED STORY: Witness who saw friend fatally shot by immigration agent at South Padre Island last year dies in car accident
The shooting is under active investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety Ranger Division.
More News
News Video
-
2nd annual Southern Roads Walk to Freedom set in Alamo
-
Democratic candidates in primary election seek to fill Starr County judge seat
-
Made in the 956: Weslaco native tells story of the Valley through...
-
McAllen ISD rejects bill aimed at creating prayer period
-
Valley receives millions in state funding for coastline support
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers historic season ends in regional semifinal
-
Harlingen South & Brownsville Hanna advance to area round behind dominant performances
-
HS boys basketball playoffs schedule
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores