2nd annual Southern Roads Walk to Freedom set in Alamo
Black History Month is recognized and celebrated across the country and in the Rio Grande Valley.
The Southern Roads Walk to Freedom is scheduled for Feb. 27 through March 1, in Alamo.
South Texas African Heritage Network President Dr. Ray Howard and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley CHAPS Program Manager Roseann Bacha Garza spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera-Garza about the event and the significance behind the walk.
For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Bond denied for suspected drunk driver in fatal Alamo auto-ped crash
-
Execution date set for Brownsville man convicted of beheading children
-
City of Edinburg breaks ground on new park
-
Weslaco's hike and bike trail expansion in the works
-
Driver charged after crashing vehicle into Brownsville home, sparking fire
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers historic season ends in regional semifinal
-
Harlingen South & Brownsville Hanna advance to area round behind dominant performances
-
HS boys basketball playoffs schedule
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores