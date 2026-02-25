2nd annual Southern Roads Walk to Freedom set in Alamo

Black History Month is recognized and celebrated across the country and in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Southern Roads Walk to Freedom is scheduled for Feb. 27 through March 1, in Alamo.

South Texas African Heritage Network President Dr. Ray Howard and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley CHAPS Program Manager Roseann Bacha Garza spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera-Garza about the event and the significance behind the walk.

