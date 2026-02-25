Bond denied for suspected drunk driver in fatal Alamo auto-ped crash

Paola Monserrat Reyes (Mugshot courtesy of the Alamo Police Department)

Bond was denied for the woman arrested in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Alamo.

Paola Monserrat Reyes was charged with intoxication manslaughter. She is accused of driving while under the influence and hitting and killing a 20-year-old man, identified as Elian Ramses Ramirez.

The crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sioux Road.

According to a news release, Alamo police officers located Ramirez, who had suffered from severe head trauma; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers searched the area and located a disabled gray 2022 Toyota Camry at the intersection of South Tower Road and Ridge Road, according to the news release. Reyes was identified as the driver of the Camry.

The news release said further investigation indicated Reyes was driving while intoxicated. A vehicle inspection revealed damage consistent with an auto-pedestrian crash.

The crash remains under investigation.