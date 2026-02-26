McAllen police: No signs of foul play after woman found dead inside vehicle
A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was found Wednesday inside her locked vehicle, according to the McAllen Police Department.
Preliminary findings indicate no signs of foul play, police said in a Thursday news release.
Police officers made the discovery after responding to a report of an unresponsive woman Wednesday at around 9:46 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Jackson Road.
The woman was found in the driver's seat with no pulse, and medical responders determined the unidentified woman was dead.
“Officers made contact with family members. The cause and manner of death remain under review by the appropriate authorities,” police said in the news release.
Additional details were not provided.
